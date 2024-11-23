Fournier Wins Lipanthyl Case

The French pharmaceutical company Fournier has won an action against the Mutualite health fund that bans the citing of its major drug, micronized Lipanthyl (fenofibrate), in a comparative drug guide for doctors, published by the fund and based on government requirements on drug information as set out by the Commission on Transparency.
Jean-Pierre Davant, president of the Mutualite, said it was "astonishing" that justice prevented information for doctors to avoid the waste of social funds.
The case brought by Fournier before a Paris judge referred to declarations on a radio program on radio station France Inter by Mr Davant, when he justified the fund's guide by saying that Fournier's Lipanthyl "cost social security 627 million French francs ($121.9 million) a year," and that Merck Sharp & Dohme's fenofibrate, "which is strictly the same drug" cost 50% less - which is a saving of 320 million francs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze