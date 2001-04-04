France clears oral form of vinorelbine

bioMerieux-Pierre Fabre has been granted its first approval, in France,for a new oral formulation of its semi-synthetic vinca alkaloid Navelbine (vinorelbine). Navelbine Oral has been approved in 20mg and 30mg dosages as a monotherapy for non-small cell lung cancer. The company notes that the new drug represents the first oral treatment to have shown equivalence to intravenous therapy for NSCLC. Sales of the IV formulation of Navelbine, both through bioMerieux-Pierre Fabre and its licensees for the drug (GlaxoSmithKline, Asta Medica and Kyowa Hakko) were approximately $170 million in 2000.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze