France clears oral form of vinorelbine

bioMerieux-Pierre Fabre has been granted its first approval, in France,for a new oral formulation of its semi-synthetic vinca alkaloid Navelbine (vinorelbine). Navelbine Oral has been approved in 20mg and 30mg dosages as a monotherapy for non-small cell lung cancer. The company notes that the new drug represents the first oral treatment to have shown equivalence to intravenous therapy for NSCLC. Sales of the IV formulation of Navelbine, both through bioMerieux-Pierre Fabre and its licensees for the drug (GlaxoSmithKline, Asta Medica and Kyowa Hakko) were approximately $170 million in 2000.