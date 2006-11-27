Friday 22 November 2024

France's Senate cuts wholesale drugs tax

27 November 2006

France's Senate has voted to reduce the special tax on wholesale drugs, as part of the Social Security Finance Bill (PLFSS) for the fiscal year 2007 (which begins January 1). The new rate will be 0.21%, down from 0.28%, although there were calls for the tax' abolition on the grounds that the exceptional circumstances for which it was originally levied have passed, and the French pharmaceutical industry is experiencing an investment slow down.

The government's spending proposals were the subject of a furious debate in the lower house Chambre des Deputes, where the initial plan was for non-clinical health spending to be restricted to 0.8% growth for 2007. This was subsequently raised to 1.1%, at a cost of 200.0 million euros ($256.3 million), following protests from within the governing UMP coalition and from health care professional organizations. However, as the original figure relied upon extending pressure against doctors to prescribe drugs "unnecessarily," tighter price controls and greater prescribing of generics, it is not clear how the extra money and the wholesale tax cut will be financed.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze