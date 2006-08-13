France ships 11 tonnes of drugs to Lebanon

France's pharmaceutical trade association, Les Entreprises du Medicament (LEEM), has shipped 10.5 tonnes of drugs to the Lebanese government under the LEEM's Tulipe urgent aid program. The shipment represents the second donation by French drugmakers since the recent Middle East crisis and follows an appeal by Lebanon's Ministry of Health.

In a statement, the LEEM said that 74 palettes of essential medicines were made available by French drug companies. They were flown to Lanarca in Cyprus, before being transported by sea to Beirut, the Lebanese capital. The Tulipe program was established by the LEEM in 1982.