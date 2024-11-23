Franco/Hungarian Strategic Partnership For Servier And Egis

France's largest independent drugmaker Laboratoires Servier and the second largest Hungarian pharmaceutical concern Egis have entered into a strategic alliance, and a signature commitment by Servier to acquire 51% of Egis.

For the alliance, Egis will be a research, development and manufacturing center for generics and other pharmaceuticals, and a base for the marketing and distribution of both companies' products in central and eastern Europe. The principal elements of the alliance include:

- Markets: Servier will provide Egis with improved market access for its wide range of branded generics through its extensive marketing and distribution network in western markets, and Egis will be instrumental in Servier's development in those markets where Egis has its traditional strengths;