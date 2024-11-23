Franco/Hungarian Strategic Partnership For Servier And Egis

France's largest independent drugmaker Laboratoires Servier and the second largest Hungarian pharmaceutical concern Egis have entered into a strategic alliance, and a signature commitment by Servier to acquire 51% of Egis.
For the alliance, Egis will be a research, development and manufacturing center for generics and other pharmaceuticals, and a base for the marketing and distribution of both companies' products in central and eastern Europe. The principal elements of the alliance include:
- Markets: Servier will provide Egis with improved market access for its wide range of branded generics through its extensive marketing and distribution network in western markets, and Egis will be instrumental in Servier's development in those markets where Egis has its traditional strengths;
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze