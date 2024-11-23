French Curbs On Drug Volume "Imminent"

Health care cost containment measures are set to increase in France, and the government will become the key decision maker in the drug market, says a new study from Datamonitor, available through the Marketletter.
While in France the momentum for cost containment lags many other European countries, the primary influence on drug volumes will shift from the physician to payers and, particularly, the government, it says. To date, the government has almost total control on price but has not interfered at the volume level, but in the short to medium term it will introduce curbs on France's massive drug consumption (triple the number of prescriptions per head in most of western Europe).
These measures could include a change in the structure of the health care system, with more control over the physician and/or the patient, introduction of Preferred Provider Organization-style initiatives, a strict reimbursement formulary and product dereimbursement.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze