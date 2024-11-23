FRENCH DRUG AGENCY SLAMS ROGER BELLON

France's government pharmaceutical authority has criticized the manufacturer Roger Bellon (a subsidiary of Rhone-Poulenc Rorer) for issuing a televised warning regarding product contamination before informing health care professionals.

The agency says that Bellon's decision to tell the public via television about a cyanide-contaminated flask containing its antibiotic Josacine (josamycin), which has caused a young girl's death, had provoked a panic. The agency itself was alerted late in the day, and had been unable to launch the usual procedure followed in such cases.