French Drug Firms Censured Over Promotions

Six French pharmaceutical companies have been censured by the FrenchDrug Agency, the AM, over their drug advertising and promotion. Most of the cases concern exaggerated claims in pharmaceutical product promotions to doctors.
The AM has barred promotions for reimbursable drugs by Amido, Norgine and Sanofi - all French-owned - and by Hoechst, BASF and Roche. The companies have, reportedly, already modified the advertising concerned.
The agency said that most of the cases derived from the companies claiming properties for their products that went beyond the authorized indications in their marketing approvals. Sanofi, for example, drew on a study relating to the efficacy of Cardarone (amiodarone) in reducing chronic auricular fibrilation, although this indication had not been approved by the relevant agency, the AMM.
