French Drug Industry Faces Delicate Tax Talks

SNIP, the French drug industry association, is to negotiate over thedetailed application of two taxes envisaged in Labor Minister Martine Aubry's social security plan.
However, SNIP president Bernard Mesure has made clear that after making its "exceptional contribution" of 2.5 billion French francs ($421 million) last year (Marketletters passim) - to help balance the health budget - the pharmaceutical industry "is not a sector from which the state can regularly squeeze a little money whenever it needs it."
The Aubry draft legislation on financing the social security system is expected to generate 600 million francs in 1998, but Mr Mesure has said the amounts are certainly not being discussed at the moment. The SNIP is arguing that the proposed taxes on advertising and promotion do not take sufficient account of the detailed requirements of the drug companies in their launching of products or defending market share.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze