FRENCH FOLINIC ACID STUDY

A Parisian study has indicated that the levo chiral form of folinic acid has a potentiating effect on the efficacy of 5-fluorouracil in the treatment of colorectal cancers, according to Le Moniteur. Over half of patients treated responded to the therapy; of these 10% experienced a complete remission, while 40% showed a partial response. Previous studies using a racemate mixture of folinic acid and 5-FU have shown only a 30% response rate. The researchers have called for randomized clinical studies to further assess this phenomenon.