Friday 22 November 2024

French Independents Are More Dynamic Drug Firms

26 March 1995

French independent pharmaceutical companies have increased sales growth faster than their competitors, according to a study from the Eurostaf market research agency. Eurostaf has reviewed 51 companies - from Servier with sales of 7 billion French francs ($1.4 billion) to Saunier Daguin with 10 million francs turnover - which account for 20% of the national drug market.

In the period 1990 through 1993, these medium-sized companies have seen sales increase by around 8.3% compared with the market average of 6.3%. Their share of added value (36%) is also higher than the 30% market average. The study suggests, however, that these companies are vulnerable, given that of their 20 leading products, many are vasodilators or venotonics, two types of product whose usefulness is always being questioned and which the government may remove from reimbursement from one day to the next.

Eurostaf also notes that profits for these independent companies in 1993 only accounted for 3% of sales compared with 5% for the sector as a whole. The author of the study, Jean-Rene Edighoffer, reports that these companies have good levels of productivity and manage labor costs well but they manage their return on capital far less well. It is also noteworthy that some of the most profitable independents are among the smallest - for example Crinex, Serozym, Medix, Elerte and Gerda.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze