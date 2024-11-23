Saturday 23 November 2024

FRENCH KEY PHARMA DATA FOR 1993

The French association of the pharmaceutical industry, SNIP, has published some of the key data for the French pharmaceutical industry from 1993. One of the most interesting figures is the decline (in real terms) of the pharmaceutical products public price index in comparison with the cost of living index. From an equalized base in 1980, the cost of living had risen 98.3% by 1993 compared to an increase of 31.3% in the pharmaceutical price index (the pharmaceutical index is made up of around 85% of reimbursable drugs).

The average public price component breakdown of a reimbursable drug in 1993 was production price (64.1%), pharmacy margin (27%), wholesalers margin (6.9%), maximum discount (1.8%), VAT (2.1%), promotion tax (1.2%) and tax on wholesale turnover (0.85%).

The level of prices of French pharmaceuticals is lower than that in the other main markets in western Europe, notes SNIP. Taking France as a baseline, only Spain and Italy had a lower price index, by 12% and 6% respectively. The Netherlands had a price index 55% above that of France, Germany 50%, Portugal 18% and the UK 15% (even accounting for the 15% devaluation relative to the franc on sterling's withdrawal from the European exchange rate mechanism).

