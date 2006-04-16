French long-term treatment cost threat

Patients in France who suffer from one of 30 chronic con-ditions, including cancer, diabetes and HIV/AIDS, currently benefit from a health care regimen that covers their treatment costs in full. A new study by the Caisse nationale d'assurance maladie, the French national health insurance fund, has shown that 73.5% more people benefited from this scheme in 2004 than in 1994, reaching an estimated 6.6 million patients. In the case of diabetes, the increase was 83%. The CNAM estimates that the current figure is almost 8 million people.
The senior council on the future of the health insurance system (HCAAM), the government's advisory board on health insurance strategy, claims that the 10 million patient threshold could be reached by 2010, generating a sharp rise in health care costs. Spending on chronic illnesses alone accounts for 60% of the state's total reiumbursements.
According to the CNAM, this spending trend is due to the growing prevalence of chronic conditions, the increase in life expectancy (augmented by the relatively aging popu-lation) and the widening of the criteria for the reiumburse-ment of treatment costs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze