French Pharmacists' Strength In Numbers

Growing competition for French pharmacies from super- and hypermarkets has forced more members of a traditionally individualistic sector to cooperate. The sector has an example in the Ghiphar group, set up in western France and which now comprises 1,100 pharmacies throughout the country.
Ghiphar's aims also include more efficient management. Director-general Jean Puech says continuous training is the only way to ensure the future of French pharmacies and retain their monopoly on the sale of products classified as drugs. A training function has been established, together with a system of self-training linked to monthly meetings, and Jean Bertucci, who runs Ghiphar's organization in the southeast, says the aim is to break down pharmacists' isolation as well as demonstrate the profession's importance.
The economic situation is not positive. Since 1990, French pharmacies have lost 0.8% of margin per year, and supermarket competition has hit sales. The upward adjustment of the margin of sales tax (now on 80% of sales) has been another negative factor. Ghiphar has now set up its own central purchasing organization, Sogiphar, which is supported by each member-pharmacy up to a fixed limit.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze