French Pharmacists' Strength In Numbers

7 April 1996

Growing competition for French pharmacies from super- and hypermarkets has forced more members of a traditionally individualistic sector to cooperate. The sector has an example in the Ghiphar group, set up in western France and which now comprises 1,100 pharmacies throughout the country.

Ghiphar's aims also include more efficient management. Director-general Jean Puech says continuous training is the only way to ensure the future of French pharmacies and retain their monopoly on the sale of products classified as drugs. A training function has been established, together with a system of self-training linked to monthly meetings, and Jean Bertucci, who runs Ghiphar's organization in the southeast, says the aim is to break down pharmacists' isolation as well as demonstrate the profession's importance.

The economic situation is not positive. Since 1990, French pharmacies have lost 0.8% of margin per year, and supermarket competition has hit sales. The upward adjustment of the margin of sales tax (now on 80% of sales) has been another negative factor. Ghiphar has now set up its own central purchasing organization, Sogiphar, which is supported by each member-pharmacy up to a fixed limit.

