French Pharmacists Want Right to Publicity

Some 10 groupings of French pharmacists are opposing their official regulatory body, the OP, over the right to use publicity and promotional material to combat competition from the major chains such as Leclerc and Euro-Sante-Beaute.
The new regulatory code covering pharmacy operations replaces a 40-year-old regulation, and is now being examined by the State Council before being promulgated as a legal decree.
The president of one of the opposing groups, Joseph Benwaiche of Plus Pharmacie, says the text has been drawn up without consultation, and effectively condemns pharmacies to death, especially as it reaffirms restrictions on group activity in terms of publicity and promotion. Article 58 states that "no publicity can be undertaken by an association, a group or a network of pharmacists."
