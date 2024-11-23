French Pharmacy "No" To Home Delivery

The French Council for Competition has condemned the council of thepharmacists' federation, the COP, for opposing drug deliveries made to households by private companies. The COP, which introduced the boycott in 1993, has accused the private transport companies of "personalizing" drug distribution and threatening the "orderly conduct" of pharmacies.

The Council now says French health regulations do not bar household deliveries, and the boycott impedes the development of a new service able to respond to the needs of people with reduced mobility. It has applied sanctions, of 300,000 French francs ($49,530) to the pharmacists' central council and 2,000-4,000 francs to the federation's regional councils, with 1,000-franc fines to individual pharmacists applying the boycott.