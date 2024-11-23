French Pharmacy "No" To Home Delivery

The French Council for Competition has condemned the council of thepharmacists' federation, the COP, for opposing drug deliveries made to households by private companies. The COP, which introduced the boycott in 1993, has accused the private transport companies of "personalizing" drug distribution and threatening the "orderly conduct" of pharmacies.
The Council now says French health regulations do not bar household deliveries, and the boycott impedes the development of a new service able to respond to the needs of people with reduced mobility. It has applied sanctions, of 300,000 French francs ($49,530) to the pharmacists' central council and 2,000-4,000 francs to the federation's regional councils, with 1,000-franc fines to individual pharmacists applying the boycott.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze