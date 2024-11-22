FRENCH RUMORS ON GLAXO'S SUMATRIPTAN

Since the International Headache Conference took place in France last month, rumors have been circulating that the French government wants to renegotiate the agreement regarding the marketing of Glaxo's antimigraine agent Imigran (sumatriptan), which is still to be launched in Fance.
A Glaxo spokesperson told the Marketletter that as far as the company is concerned nothing has changed regarding the situation in France, and it has not been approached by the French government concerning sumatriptan.
A deal was worked out with the former socialist government and a price was agreed but the product is still not available on the French market. In 1992, former president of Glaxo France Edwin Nathan departed the company for reasons that were understood to be linked to Glaxo France's stance over French drug pricing.
