Fresh starts all round...

Exciting times in respiratory research

We started this week at a post-ERS briefing of Verona Pharma on Monday. This small UK-based pharma company is making waves in the respiratory sector. Its two lead products, for severe COPD and chronic cough, have proven efficacy from clinical trials. As the company is targeting a sector which desperately needs novel therapies, this is very exciting. Some of their patients have already started asking for the trial drug again as it made such a difference to their quality of life. Let’s hope the rest of the trials go well and this vital therapy can be brought to the market in the near future.

Let me Google that for you…