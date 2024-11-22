FUJISAWA LAUNCHES SELOKEN L IN JAPAN

Fujisawa Pharmaceutical has announced that it will launch Seloken L, its once-daily, slow-release oral formulation of the beta blocker metoprolol tartrate, for the treatment of hypertension, on May 19th in Japan. The announcement follows approval of the product which was granted January 21, and price listing for the National Health Insurance scheme, which was completed April 17th.

As a selective beta1 adrenoceptor antagonist, Seloken L is indicated for the treatment of mild-to-moderate essential hypertension. The recommended regimen is a single 120mg dose, taken each day after breakfast. The new product is available in a 120mg tablet formulation, for which the NHI price is 220.2 yen ($1.65).

Fujisawa has marketed 20mg and 40mg formulations of metoprolol for hypertension and angina pectoris in Japan since 1983, with an additional indication, tachycardic arrhythmia, added in 1984. These formulations require either twice- or thrice-daily administration, and in recent years the inconvenience associated with multiple dosing and its implications for patient compliance have caused concern, particularly as hypertension requires chronic, long-term management.