Fujisawa's FK838 Enters Phase II Trials

Fujisawa Pharmaceutical has begun Phase II trials of its new antihypertensive diuretic, FK383. The agent, a selective adeonosine (A1) receptor antagonist, can exert potent sodium diuretic effects without any major changes in hemodynamics in the kidneys, reports Pharma Japan.
The agent was originally developed as a treatment for renal failure, but it soon became apparent that it had an attractive diuretic profile. Fujisawa hopes to promote FK383 as a new type of oral diuretic, which features less potassium excretion and fewer effects on carbohydrate metabolism than conventional agents.
