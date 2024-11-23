Fujisawa Synthelabo Established In Taiwan

Franco-Japanese joint venture Fujisawa Synthelabo has been set up in Taiwan by Synthelabo, which has a 51% stake, and Fujisawa, which has a 49% holding in the company. The two companies established a similar joint venture in Japan in 1985.
Based in Taipei, the company will import and sell pharmaceuticals produced by Synthelabo and marketed by Fujisawa Taiwan and another company in Taiwan. Its market capitalization is NT$5 million ($180,650). The chairman of the joint venture is Jean-Pierre Fere, general manager of Synthelabo Pharmaceuticals, the vice chairman is T Tsuji, executive director of Fujisawa's international division, and the general manager is H Kikuchi, general manager of Fujisawa Taiwan.
