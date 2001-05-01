Friday 22 November 2024

Further data support Tracleer efficacy in PAH

1 May 2001

Swiss biotechnology firm Actelion and US partner Genentech have reportedthe results of a Phase III trial which confirm the efficacy of their orally-active endothelin antagonist Tracleer (bosentan) in pulmonary arterial hypertension. The drug has already been filed for this indication in the USA and Europe, and the new data will also lead to additional submissions in Canada and Australia.

The new study, known as BREATHE-1, showed that Tracleer performed significantly better than placebo on the primary endpoint of exercise capacity. Patients receiving the endothelin antagonist were able to walk greater distances on a six-minute walk test after 16 weeks' treatment compared to those on placebo, with the improvement being statistically significant for both doses of Tracleer studied (125mg and 250mg given twice-daily).

The new findings provide a boost for Actelion and Genentech, which reported disappointing results from a Phase III trial of their other endothelin antagonist, Veletri (tezosentan), last month (Marketletter April 30). Veletri was being studied in acute heart failure, and analysts have suggested that this program could now be delayed by two-to-three years. Meantime, Tracleer is in Phase III trials for chronic heart failure, a much larger potential market than PAH.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze