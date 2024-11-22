Gadolite Deal For Burroughs Wellcome

- Pharmacyclics has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement with Burroughs Wellcome for the production of the imaging agent Gadolite (gadolinium alumina silicate) oral suspension. Under the agreement, Pharmacyclics will supply Burroughs Wellcome with the active agreement and the latter company will produce and finish the compound. Pharmacyclics recently reported that it was looking for a marketing partner for the drug and is filling a New Drug Application in the USA (Marketletter March 20).