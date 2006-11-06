Galapagos R&D accord with LEO Pharma

Belgian drugmaker Galapagos has entered its first collaboration with privately-held Danish firm LEO Pharma, a specialist in dermatology treatments and critical care.

BioFocus DPI, Galapagos' service division, will use a subset of its natural compound collection for high-throughput screening, hit verification and profiling of selected compounds for LEO Pharma's antibacterial research program. In return, Galapagos stands to receive up to 400,000 euros ($510,616) in project fees and up to 3.0 million euros in milestone payments. Galapagos may also receive royalties on sales of commercial products resulting from the collaboration. Further financial details were not disclosed.