Galen 3-qtr profits and revenues soar

Galen Holdings of Northern Ireland says that for the quarter ended June30, revenues rose 118% to L46.7 million ($67.6 million), while operating profit increased 134% to L14.1 million, before goodwill and intangible assets amortization. The considerable rises were principally due to the contribution of the US firm Warner Chilcott, which Galen acquired in September last year (Marketletters passim). Galen's chief executive, Roger Boissonneault, said the firm is in a strong financial position to expand its portfolio, having recently raised L300 million through a new share offer (Marketletter July 9).
