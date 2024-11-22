Galenica Margins Under Pressure

Leading Swiss drug wholesaler Galenica says it is seeking to secure profitability through further rationalization as the downward pressure on drug prices intensifies competition. Group profits for 1995 are expected to be maintained at 1994 levels. Sales in first-quarter 1995 rose 5%.
Group sales in 1994 rose 3.7% to 1.2 billion Swiss francs ($1.06 billion), with distribution accounting for 1.05 billion francs (+3.6%). Drug production was worth 58.2 million francs (-3.2%) and operating profits remained stable in 1994; the drug distribution unit posted operating profit of 12.3 million francs, but group profits halved to 24.9 million francs.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze