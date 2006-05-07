Galleon Pharma awarded for sleep apnea research

Galleon Pharmaceuticals, an early-stage, USA-based company focused on developing a revolutionary class of medicine for sleep apnea and other breathing control diseases, was awarded the SR One Biotech Company of the Year at the 8th Annual Angel Venture Fair. Galleon is pioneering the development of a new therapeutic area that may benefit millions with sleep apnea. Recent discoveries into how the brain controls breathing are enabling this new class of medicines for use in common conditions such as sleep apnea, heart failure, stroke, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease."

"We are gratified that experts from the region have provided this vote of confidence for our plans to develop a new therapeutic class for patients that have sleep apnea and other breathing control problems," said Jim Mannion, Galleon's founder and chief executive. "There are currently no specific medicines available for these patients who must resort to using a cumbersome mask and air compressor machines, surgery or dental appliances to restore normal breathing control," he added.

The SR One, Ltd Biotech Company of the Year Award is sponsored by the venture capital arm of GlaxoSmithKline and is awarded to a start-up life sciences company with a talented management team, innovative technology and a clear path to commercialization. Selection is made by a team of local industry experts under the direction of the Ben Franklin Technology Partners of Southeastern Pennsylvania Emerging Business Awards program.