Gardasil could slash cervical cancer 78%

According to European vaccines specialist Sanofi Pasteur MSD, innoculating 70% of young girls before they reach the age of 12 with its cervical cancer vaccine Gardasil (quadrivalent human papilloma virus [types 6, 11, 16, 18] recombinant vaccine) could reduce the incidence of cervical cancer due to HPV types 16 and 18, 78% in the entire population.

The firm, which is a joint venture formed 12 years ago between French drug major Sanofi-Aventis and US pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co, says that the agent is also expected to provide early benefits over and above the prevention of cervical cancer alone. 78% of precancerous cervical lesions and 83% of genital warts caused by HPV types 6, 11, 16 and 18, could also be prevented through vaccination with Gardasil. In a press statement, Sanofi Pasteur MSD noted that the vaccine is cost-effective compared to other commonly-accepted health care programs.