GEMA SA OF SPAIN RENAMED BIOCHEMIE

Since the takeover of Spanish company Gema SA and its wholly-owned subsidiary Biochemie GmbH by Switzerland's Sandoz, its production facility in Les Franqueses has been continuously upgraded and expanded, and is now the main production unit for semi-synthetic penicillins within the Biochemie group. It is one of the largest manufacturing sites in the world for amino- and isoxazole penicillins, according to the company.

Now, to further improve the organization of the group and create a homogeneous branding of products in world markets, Gema has been renamed Biochemie SA. The group has three state of-the-art plants for making beta lactam, penicillin and cephalosporin located in Austria, Spain and Indonesia.