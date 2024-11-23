Gemzar In NSCLC

Eli Lilly's Gemzar (gemcitabine) in combination with cisplatin hasachieved a 54% overall response rate in patients with non-small cell lung cancer, according to a Phase II study reported in the Journal of Clinical Oncology (January issue).

Of the 48 patients studied, 25 achieved a partial response and there was one complete response. The one-year survival probability reported in the study was around 60%. The median survival duration was 61.5 weeks - 71 weeks in responders and 38.5 weeks in non-responders. Gemzar is approved for NSCLC, alone or with cisplatin, in 17 countries.