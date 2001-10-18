Genaissance begins second STRENGTH study

Genaissance Pharmaceuticals has initiated its second STRENGTH (StatinResponse Examined by Genetic HAP Markers) study, which is designed to link the company's proprietary markers of human gene variation to clinical response for the development of novel diagnostic and therapeutic products to lower cholesterol.

The STRENGTH II study adds Merck & Co's Mevacor (lovastatin) to the list of lipid-lowering drugs already under investigation by the company, which are Merck's Zocor (simvastatin), Pfizer's Lipitor (atorvastatin) and Bristol-Myers Squibb's Pravachol (pravastatin).