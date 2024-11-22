GENE/CELL THERAPY DEAL FOR R-PR

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has announced an agreement involving a $113 million investment to acquire a 37% stake in Applied Immune Sciences Inc, along with the right to extend this to a majority share of 60%.

It plans to launch a long-term R&D program on gene and cell therapy. In addition, a 50/50 joint venture will be established to market and distribute gene and cell therapy products and services, and cell therapy centers will be created.

There will be immediate moves on these aspects in Europe, with expansion planned to other parts of the world once the transaction is completed, R-PR announced in Paris, France, as the Marketletter was going to press.