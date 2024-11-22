GENE/CELL THERAPY DEAL FOR R-PR

Rhone-Poulenc Rorer has announced an agreement involving a $113 million investment to acquire a 37% stake in Applied Immune Sciences Inc, along with the right to extend this to a majority share of 60%.
It plans to launch a long-term R&D program on gene and cell therapy. In addition, a 50/50 joint venture will be established to market and distribute gene and cell therapy products and services, and cell therapy centers will be created.
There will be immediate moves on these aspects in Europe, with expansion planned to other parts of the world once the transaction is completed, R-PR announced in Paris, France, as the Marketletter was going to press.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze