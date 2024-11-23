Genelabs Buying B-MS Production Unit In Taiwan

Taiwan-based Genelabs Biotechnology Ltd, an affiliate of the US firmGenelabs Technologies Inc, has entered into a series of related agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb (Taiwan) Ltd, whereby GBL will acquire B-MS' pharmaceutical plant located in Hsinchu, Taiwan.
In addition, the companies have agreed that, for an initial three-year term, GBL will manufacture all B-MS' Taiwan requirements for approximately 15 key products. Included among these will be leading B-MS drugs. GBlL has also been granted the right to distribute a number of the US firm's pharmaceutical products in selected territories in Taiwan.
According to Michael Kitchen, vice president, Asia, at B-MS, "this divestiture is part of our corporate strategic initiative to consolidate manufacturing, and at the same time provides for an uninterrupted source of supply for some of our key products in Taiwan."
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Sign up to receive email updates
Join industry leaders for a daily roundup of biotech & pharma news
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze