Genentech/Bio-Technology General's BioTropin case

- Genentech has been victorious in its efforts to prevent Bio-Technology General's growth hormone product BioTropin being marketed in the USA pending final determination of the ongoing patent infringement litigation. BioTropin was approved there at the end of May. In June, Genentech was also granted a preliminary injunction against Novo Nordisk, preventing it from selling its Norditropin growth hormone product in the USA (Marketletter July 3). The patent case against Novo and BTG will be heard in the US District Court of New York at a later date.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze