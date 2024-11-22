Genentech/Bio-Technology General's BioTropin case

- Genentech has been victorious in its efforts to prevent Bio-Technology General's growth hormone product BioTropin being marketed in the USA pending final determination of the ongoing patent infringement litigation. BioTropin was approved there at the end of May. In June, Genentech was also granted a preliminary injunction against Novo Nordisk, preventing it from selling its Norditropin growth hormone product in the USA (Marketletter July 3). The patent case against Novo and BTG will be heard in the US District Court of New York at a later date.