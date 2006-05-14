Genentech boosts Curis R&D hedgehog effort

Curis, a USA-based drug development company, says that US biotechnology major Genentech has extended funding to support its personnel performing research services through December 2006, with an option to extend further research funding through June 11, 2007, if both parties agree. It is currently expected that Curis personnel would support the two companies' ongoing research in the systemic Hedgehog antagonist program and development of xenograft models for use in other Genentech programs.

Under the terms of the amendment, these researchers could also support efforts on other collaborative programs between the two companies.

Genentech and Curis have done extensive preclinical work on orally-bioavailable small-molecule Hedgehog antagonists and continue to conduct studies to support possible future clinical testing of these molecules. Also, preclinical studies are underway that may support an Investigational New Drug application for this drug candidate for future clinical testing.