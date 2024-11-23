Genentech Drops gp120 For HIV Treatment

Genentech has discontinued development of its recombinant gp120 drug candidate for the treatment of HIV infection, but will continue to develop the drug as a preventative vaccine. The company said that in a Phase II trial involving early 600 healthy seropositive patients recombinant gp120 was unable to slow the onset of AIDS-related symptoms.

After analysis of trial data and consultation with trial clinicians, the company stopped further testing but will continue with its Phase II prevention studies. Genentech says it is working with the World Health Organization and Thai government officials on the protocols for Phase III testing of the vaccine in individuals at high-risk of exposure to HIV.

Genentech has spent more than $100 million on its AIDS treatment and prevention program, including the manufacture of 100,000 doses of gp120. The company says it is looking for a commercial partner and waiting for trial results before deciding the extent of its future efforts to develop gp120 as a preventative vaccine.