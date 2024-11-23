Genentech Files Suit Against Boeh Mannheim

US firm Genentech is filing a suit for patent infringement and a declaratory judgement of patent infringement against Boehringer Mannheim GmbH and Boehringer Mannheim Corporation.
Genentech alleges that Boehringer Mannheim is infringing five of its patents relating to Activase (recombinant alteplase) by "using, selling, offering to sell or importing into the USA their thrombolytic agent Reteplase (rt-PA)."
"Having carefully evaluated the patent situation, we firmly believe that Boehringer Mannheim has infringed patents held by Genentech and that we will prevail," commented Stephen Raines, Genentech's vice president for intellectual property.
