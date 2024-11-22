GENENTECH'S EXPANDING PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

Biotechnology major Genentech is planning to increase its research and development spending in 1992 to 50% of revenues, up from the 43% invested in 1991, according to chief executive Kirk Raab. This increase of nearly 20% is aimed at having three new products on the market by 1995.
Before the end of 1992, Genentech is planning both to expand the markets for its existing products, and achieve a number of milestones in the development of its newer drugs.
Results from post-marketing studies of the thrombolytic Activase (tissue plasminogen activator) are expected, and it is hoped that these will, long-term, increase the market for the product. One trial, which has already been completed, investigated the pre-hospital administration of Activase in myocardial infarction patients, while the GUSTO study is looking at early administration after the onset of MI symptoms.
