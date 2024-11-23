Genentech's TNK-t-PA Data

Genentech has reported in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences that a variant of its Activase (t-PA) thrombolytic, TNK-t-PA, has shown advantages over the standard Activase drug in dissolving blood clots.

The company said that in animal models the product dissolved 50% of blood clots in about one-third the time required by standard Activase infusion. The drug was also retained in the blood stream about eight times longer than Activase. Because of its slower clearance and faster clot dissolution activity, notes the company, it offers the potential to be an effective thrombolytic given as an intravenous bolus at a relatively low dose. The company expects Phase I clinical trials to begin in early 1995.

In addition, the firm reported the completion of Phase I trials of its anti-IgE humanized monoclonal antibody for treating allergic rhinitis. In the past week, Genentech has begun a Phase II clinical trial for the product in this indication. Phase I trials for the treatment of asthma are ongoing.