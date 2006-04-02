Friday 22 November 2024

Genentech to acquire OrigGener TrueClone Collection

2 April 2006

OriGene Technologies says that Genentech has purchased its TrueClone Collection of full-length human cDNAs suitable for transfection and direct in vitro expression.

Although there are many different efforts to collect every human full-length cDNA clones, OriGene's Trueclone Collection is the most comprehensive to date, the company claims, noting that these are expression-ready, authentic full-length cDNA plasmids for use in target and lead identification and validation. The cDNAs allow scientists to easily query the roles of genes in disease phenotypes and pathways. These cDNA clones have been used by most leading pharmaceutical companies and research institutes providing numerous discoveries.

"OriGene's mission is to build the most comprehensive collection of human full-length cDNAs in expression-ready vectors and to make this collection available to all researchers for systematic studies of human gene functions," said Karl Kovacs, vice president of lliance Management at OriGene.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze