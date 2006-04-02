Genentech to acquire OrigGener TrueClone Collection

OriGene Technologies says that Genentech has purchased its TrueClone Collection of full-length human cDNAs suitable for transfection and direct in vitro expression.

Although there are many different efforts to collect every human full-length cDNA clones, OriGene's Trueclone Collection is the most comprehensive to date, the company claims, noting that these are expression-ready, authentic full-length cDNA plasmids for use in target and lead identification and validation. The cDNAs allow scientists to easily query the roles of genes in disease phenotypes and pathways. These cDNA clones have been used by most leading pharmaceutical companies and research institutes providing numerous discoveries.

"OriGene's mission is to build the most comprehensive collection of human full-length cDNAs in expression-ready vectors and to make this collection available to all researchers for systematic studies of human gene functions," said Karl Kovacs, vice president of lliance Management at OriGene.