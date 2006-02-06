Genepharm registers Australia's biggest selling generic - simvastatin

Melbourne, Australia-based generic medicines company Genepharm Australasia has had its brand of the cholesterol-lowerer simvastatin listed in the Australian Register of Therapeutic Goods as the final stage of the Therapeutic Goods Administration approval and registration process for its cholesterol-reducing drug. Simvastatin, marketed by originator Merck & Co as Zocor, is Australia's top-selling generic drug with nearly $400.0 million in sales in the 12 months to June 2005.
Confirmed pre-launch sales orders for Genepharm's simvastatin branded products ensure sales revenue will begin in April, the company said, adding that the finished product is currently being manufactured and packaged in Europe and will be freighted to Australia by early March for a 1 April product launch.
As reported in its Annual General Meeting in late November 2005, simvastatin along with two other approved drugs are earmarked for sales launch on April 1. The other two licensed drugs are an antibiotic and an antidiabetic that are market leaders in their respective therapeutic groups with total dispensed sales of over $50.0 million in 2005.
