Genepharm settles Douglas aquisition

Melbourne-based Genepharm Australasia says it has successfully settled its acquisition of Douglas Pharmaceuticals Australia from its New Zealand parent company and completed its associated A$60.0 million ($44.9 million) fund raising (Marketletter June 12.
The fund raising was a fully-underwritten two for three rights issue raising just under A$51.7 million in addition to just over A$11.4 million raised under a share placement.
The acquisition of Douglas accelerates Genepharm's position as a major generic pharmaceutical group in Australia, the latter company claims, noting that it combines its established customer base, infrastructure and diversified product portfolio with Genepharm's product development pipeline and innovative sales model for Australian pharmacies.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze