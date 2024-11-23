Saturday 23 November 2024

GENERIC OPPORTUNITIES IN EASTERN EUROPE

12 June 1994

Despite problems, chances are still good for the development of a European generics market, a US meeting on The Global Generics Explosion has heard. Klaus Lichtenberger, executive vice president of Ratiopharm in germany, said that while the good markets in the UK, Northern Europe, Benelux and Germany may still have some potential, the main activities for expansion should center on countries without fully-developed advantages, such as France, Spain, Portugal and Italy.

However, for the generic industry to develop there must be a single European market (including the former European Free Trade Area countries) for drugs, he said. Protectionist actions of some countries which favor research-based companies must vanish and be replaced by a European Waxman-Hatch type of legislation that favors generics, with new commensurate pricing and real Eurogenerics, rather than 17 single domestic products.

In trying to control prescription drug costs, European countries are using a variety of methods, with generics at the bottom of the list, he said. The philosophy of the European Union has been to promote the growth of the European-based drug companies, lately through the mechanism of the Supplementary Protection Certificate. Germany's good generic market is threatened by its new health cost saving law, due to the existing reference pricing, a mandated lower drug budget, a hold on prescribing drugs and a price moratorium, he said. Generics have price not therapeutic advantages, so a significant fall in revenues and income, ongoing higher expense for quality, quality assurance and service, the pressure of a competitive generic market and more and better legal and practical counterstrategies by R&D companies will produce strong concentration in the German market, and more problems for the remaining companies.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze