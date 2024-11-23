Generics Firms Under Pressure In 1st Qtr

Despite hopes that competition in the US generic drugs industry wouldabate, it looks like it is still pretty brutal, according to Mike Krensavage of Oppenheimer. The industry is expected to report a downturn in earnings in the first quarter of 1997.

Generic prices fell around 20% last year, and dropped another 10%-12% in the quarter, according to Hemant Shah of HKS & Co, who finally sees a bottoming out some time this year. Mr Shah is begining to recommend generic stocks for two reasons. They are cheap now, he notes, and the inventory level of generics is the lowest it has been in the last three years. If the levels go down even further, it will take the pressure off pricing, he says. If the industry doesn't have to go out and sell aggressively, pricing will become more stable.

Mr Shah feels the bottom will come towards the end of this year or the beginning of next year. Anyone looking to invest in the generics sector now almost has to buy across the board, he adds.