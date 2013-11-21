A tendering system would threaten sustainability of Italian Pharma, argue trade groups

After extensive assurances from the Italian government that stability would return to the Italian pharmaceutical sector, generic-focussed trade groups the European Generic medicines Association (EGA) and Italy’s Assogenerici say they are “astonished to find that an amendment to the financial law has been tabled to introduce a tendering system in the retail sector.”

They point out that the generic medicines sector contributes with 300 million euros ($404 million) in savings every year in Italy. Furthermore, the generic medicines industry plays a significant role in creating jobs and fostering economic growth in Italy. If approved, the rules contained in the amendment will have serious consequences for the Italian generic industrial sector which currently provides 10.000 direct jobs in Italy alone.

A tendering system applied in the retail sector, combined with the delays in payments by hospitals and the pay-back mechanism currently in place in Italy represent a very serious risk to the generic medicines industry in Italy, the trade groups argue.