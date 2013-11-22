Actavis cuts 350 sales staff after acquisition of Warner Chilcott

US generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) says it has completed the restructuring of its US Specialty Brands sales organization, cutting about 350 staff. On Wednesday shares of Actavis edged up 1.5% to $163.20 on the news and were unchanged in aftermarket trading.

The restructuring follows the completion of its $8.5 billion acquisition of Ireland-based specialty drugmaker Warner Chilcott (Nasdaq: WCRX) last month, after the deal was announced in May (The Pharma Letter, May 20). After the restructure, Actavis Specialty Brands will have a sales organization of around 750 US sales people, compared to a combined total of about 1,100 Actavis and Warner Chilcott sales professionals.

The company said the restructured sales organization will have equal or better coverage than the legacy Warner Chilcott sales organization in all therapeutic areas, including women's health, urology, gastroenterology and dermatology. It also includes a number of institutional representatives to support promotion to clinics.