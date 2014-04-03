Thursday 20 November 2025

Actavis opens new Asia Pacific regional headquarters in Singapore

Generics
3 April 2014

Ireland-headquartered generics major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) has officially opened its new regional office in Singapore that will serve as the headquarters for the company's Asia Pacific and Africa (APACA) region and drive growth in these emerging markets.

According to IMS data quoted by Actavis, the pharmaceutical market in Asia is expected to reach $350 billion in 2016, comprising around 30% of the global pharmaceutical market and driving close to 50% of global, incremental growth through 2016.

"The opening of our new regional headquarters in Singapore is an important step in Actavis' global expansion and further evidence of our commitment to being a leading provider of a full range of pharmaceutical products in the region," said Paul Bisaro, chairman and chief executive of Actavis, adding: "By centralizing our regional operations in Singapore, we will be better positioned to focus on strategies that will strengthen our growth in emerging markets across Southeast Asia, enabling consumers to have increased access to affordable, high-quality medicines that help them live longer, healthier lives."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK





More ones to watch >




Today's issue

Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
Biotechnology
Fast Track Designation for Dewpoint’s gastric cancer candidate
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
EC approves Merck’s new Keytruda combo
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
US warnings over Chinese API control and growing scientific prowess
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Moderna expands US manufacturing with onshoring
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
PDE inhibitors dominate pipeline assets in respiratory indications
19 November 2025
Pharmaceutical
Vignesh Rajah named SERB Pharmaceuticals’ CMO
19 November 2025
Biotechnology
Xiangxue Life Sciences moves into in vivo TCR-T with new partner
19 November 2025

Company Spotlight

Nuvalent
A clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on creating precisely targeted therapies for clinically proven kinase targets in cancer.


More Features in Generics

Industry-backed study warns Europe’s antibiotic supply is at breaking point
19 November 2025
FDA final guidance on generic ophthalmic drug waiver requests
19 November 2025
STADA starts new chapter of growth in UK under Craig Shaw’s leadership
14 November 2025
India nixes Novartis patent, clears path for cheaper Vymada generics
10 November 2025


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2025   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze