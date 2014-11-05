Sunday 24 November 2024

Actavis third-qtr sales rocket, but loss posted

Generics
5 November 2014
drugs_pills_tablets_big

Helped by recent acquisition, Ireland-headquartered generics drug major Actavis (NYSE: ACT) today reported net revenue leapt 83% to $3.7 billion for the third quarter ended September 30, 2014, compared to $2.0 billion in the third quarter 2013. Analysts expected sales of $3.62 billion, according to Zacks Equity Research.

On a non-GAAP (generally accepted accounting principles) basis, diluted earnings per share for the third quarter 2014 increased to $3.19, a leap of 52.6% compared to $2.09 per diluted share in the third quarter 2013, also beating consensus forecasts of $3.12. GAAP loss per diluted share for the third quarter 2014 was $3.95, compared to GAAP earnings per share of $0.49 in the prior year period, resulting in a third-quarter loss of $1.04 billion.

For the third quarter 2014, adjusted EBITDA increased 158% to $1.3 billion, compared to $489 million for the third quarter 2013. Cash flow from operations for the third quarter of 2014 was $522 million and cash and marketable securities were $340 million as of September 30, 2014.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
Biotechnology
The week in pharma: action, reaction and insight – week to November 22
24 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.




More Features in Generics

Aurobindo takes on China in Penicillin G market with its integrated plant
10 November 2024
Trump's Presidency sparks optimism in Indian pharma amid potential challenges for Big Pharma
8 November 2024
Viatris 3rd-qtr 2024 results beat estimates
8 November 2024
Teva up on strong 2024 3rd-qtr financial results
6 November 2024


Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze