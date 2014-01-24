Another ban by US FDA on a Ranbaxy production facility

As if the Indian drug major has not had enough negative news from the US regulator, the US Food and Drug Administration yesterday notified Ranbaxy Laboratories (BSE: 500359) that it is prohibited from manufacturing and distributing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) from its facility in Toansa, India, for FDA-regulated drug products.

The Toansa facility is now subject to certain terms of a consent agreement of permanent injunction entered against Ranbaxy in January 2012, and adds to the Indian drugmaker’s problems with reaching FDA standards, including as massive fine of $500 million to settle civil and criminal charges that it sold adulterated products in the USA (The Pharma Letter May 14, 2013).

About 43% of Ranbaxy sales in North America