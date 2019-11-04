Saturday 23 November 2024

BRIEF—FDA says Strides' ranitidine within acceptable NDMA limits

Generics
4 November 2019

The US Food and Drug Administration issued a statement1 on Friday, November 1, providing an update with the latest information on ranitidine.

The agency tested numerous ranitidine products on the market over the past few months and released a summary of the results they have to date.

In this statement, US FDA indicated if they or the manufacturers find a contaminant known as N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA) levels above the acceptable limits (96 nanograms per day or 0.32 ppm), it is now asking companies to recall ranitidine voluntarily.

In the summary of test results provided by US FDA, Indian drugmaker Strides’ Ranitidine Tablets 300mg (Rx) is within the acceptable limits for NDMA of 96 nanograms per day or 0.32 ppm, with the news pushing the company’s shares up 3.38% to 402.15 rupees this morning.

Several batches of other manufacturers are above this limit requiring a voluntary recall.

Strides says it intends to provide additional updates in the next coming days, including potential recommencement of product distribution by Strides of ranitidine Rx based on available test results.

1 https://www.fda.gov/news-events/press-announcements/statement-new-testing-results-including-low-levels-impuritiesranitidine-drugs

More on this story...

Generics
Voluntary recall of Sandoz ranitidine capsules following detection of impurity
25 September 2019


More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A US biotech company dedicated to creating oral drugs with an emphasis on indications in virology and immunology.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze